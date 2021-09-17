A coalition of Northern groups under the aegis of Northern Advocacy Groups, yesterday, threw their weight behind the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, following calls for his resignation by another group in the North.

The group disclosed this in an address jointly signed by Alhaji Mohamed Bashir Ali (Northern Professional Forum); Hajia Fatima Abubakar (Arewa Business Women League); and Comrade Yusuf Yahaya (Arewa Patriotic and Anti Corruption Network), at a media conference.

Speaking against the backdrop of calls by some groups for the resignation of the apex bank’s governor, the coalition said it is in support of Emefiele and his management team in CBN and their effort to stabilise the Naira and grow foreign reserve for the nation.

The group said it is on a patriotic motive to disabuse the minds of the public on misrepresented issues and claims of infractions on the Governor of Central Bank leading to a call for his resignation by same hired and sponsored discontented elements whose aim is to distract and unsettle the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is unfortunate to observe that the misrepresentation and falsehoods emanated from some legislators who believe that pulling Emefiele down will culminate into their political God Father having access to Nigerian’s money for his presidential ambition.

“It is regrettable that these persons feel that it is wisdom to tarnish and bring to ridicule, the outstanding effort of CBN just to gain the support of the President and seize power.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.