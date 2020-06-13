Vincent Kalu

A Coalition of Northern Groups has rejected June 12, as Democracy Day, saying, it was ridiculous for the Federal Government to be pretending to celebrate a certain Democracy Day, while in the actual sense, the nation is supposed to be observing days of mourning.

A statement entitled, “On the killings in the Northern Nigeria,” signed by the group’s spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, noted that the unnecessary change of date for the celebration of what is obviously not working from October 1 to June 12, with the sole aim of pacifying and pleasing the interest of a certain section and privileged individuals is unrealistic and therefore condemnable.

“We challenge the moral credentials of the current administration to call for the celebration of a Democracy Day, the essence of which it had destroyed with an ill-advised shift from the traditional May 29 date to June 12,” the statement emphasised.

The group bemoaned the collapse of security in the North, stressing that, “ what we see happening by the minute is deterioration in all aspects of social, security and political issues that are not being decisively addressed by the government. “The cumulative effect of the unfolding scenario sadly points to a calculated design to continuously weaken the region politically and pauperize it economically. In specific terms, the CNG has found that the reality on the ground now is one of pervasive fear and uncertainty all over the North; everybody is feeling unsafe, uncertain and traumatic.

“With the inception of the current dispensation in the last five years, Nigeria, in particular the North, has had the worst set of incompetent, ineffective, unfocused and generally unwilling leaders manning all the arms and levels of governance.”