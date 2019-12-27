Cold weather has gripped northern India with the national capital Delhi recording its chilliest December spell in 22 years.

“The severe cold conditions was due to persistence of cold north-westerly winds over north-west India combined with other favourable meteorological conditions,’’ said M Mohapatra, director of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The low in Delhi was 4.2 degrees Celcius on Thursday night, some 6 degrees below average.

Pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan states have been experiencing a cold spell since December 15.

Local administrations in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other states were arranging for shelters, blankets and wood for fires for the homeless and street dwellers, the Times of India newspaper reported.

The Himalayan regions of Kashmir and Ladakh recorded sub-zero temperatures.

Srinagar in Kashmir recorded its coldest night of the season on Wednesday at 4.3 degrees Celsius, national television Doordarshan reported.

In Ladakh region, known as a cold desert, the town of Drass recorded a low of minus 29 degrees Celsius.

At least 38 people had died in Uttar Pradesh since Tuesday as the cold temperatures hit, IANS news agency reported, but a state Health Department official said it could not be confirmed that these were due to the cold wave.(dpa/NAN)