From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Forum of Christian and Muslim Political Leaders from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has adopted the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as the consensus candidate for the 2023 election.

Arising from meeting of leaders and delegates from all over the north comprising of religions leaders, women and youth organisations took the decision in Abuja on Friday at the Atiku Abubakar Hall of Shehu Musa Yaradua centre.

The forum adopted the report of IRS technical committee led by a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Hon Mohammed Umara Kumalia and Barrister Nunge Mele, SAN.

It will be recalled that the forum had on October 8, set up the committee to recommend a pan-Nigerian platform to adopt in the 2023 presidential election necessitated by the rejection of the same faith Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The resolution was contained in a communique jointly signed by a former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State and minister of Water Resources during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo Hon. Mukhari Shagari and Professor D. D. Sheni.

According to the group, it adopted the PDP presidential ticket because it is a representative of the country’s religious diversity as a people. “The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate among the candidates of the four leading political parties that has the knowledge and experience of managing the country at the presidential level. This gives him the advantage to set the ball rolling from day one,” the communique stated They argued that Atiku has a track record of working harmoniously with all classes of people across religious and ethnic diversity and “is a well-known talent hunter who has demonstrated capacity to hunt highly experienced talents across different sectors and bring them into government. This country needs highly talented people at this critical time to pull the country out of the doldrums and bring it back to the path of stability, security and prosperity” “The Forum therefore adopts the PDP and the Atiku/Okowa Presidential ticket as the right ticket to support in the 2023 presidential elections, as it addresses all the concerns of inclusiveness, fairness and national cohesion. “The Forum recommends for support the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi okowa presidential ticket to all well-meaning Nigerians across the ethnic, sectional and religious diversities, in order to foster unity, peace, development and progress”

In rejecting the other leading political parties and candidates, the Forum argued that, although the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP) were inclusive as they represented the religious diversity of the country populated by a dominant population of Christians and Muslims, they lacked policy direction and political structures.