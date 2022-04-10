By Sunday Ani

Stakeholders in the politics of the Northeast geopolitical zone have condemned the recent attack on the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore by Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, insisting that the attack was in bad faith.

A statement by the group in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, called on influential Yoruba leaders to rise in condemnation of the uncomplimentary remarks, saying it was a crude propaganda and an obvious desperate move by Soyinka to please his paymaster, who is a former South-South Governor and major donor to his organisation.

The statement signed by the chairman of North-East Unity and Advancement Forum (NEUAF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, and made available to Sunday Sun commended the APC National Secretary for his invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s development and the challenging task of nation-building. It also described Omisore as a man of profound moral rectitude, with a high sense of honesty, industry and patriotism.

“Senator Omisore is a patriot, a thinker and a fighter for good causes. The current posturing of Prof. Wole Soyinka is totally in bad taste and drips with malice. He is attacking Omisore, President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the ruling party for electing Omisore as the party’s National Secretary,” the statement added.