Fred Itua, Abuja

A prominent northern group, the Gamji Members’ Association (GAMA), on Monday expressed concerns over the rise in banditry in the country, particularly in northern states.

The association is vocal in advancing the interests of the northern region. It is also involved in the immortalisation of Ahmadu Bello, the first premier of Northern Nigeria and other past national leaders.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, GAMA National President Abdullahi Bala Isa urged the government to do more and bring the trend to a halt.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm and remain law-abiding. Isa further urged Nigerians to provide useful information to security agencies to enable them address the issues.

Isa said: ‘The Gamji Members’ Association (GAMA) wishes to express our deep concern over the continued state of insecurity witnessed across the country. It will be recalled that we expressed similar concerns repeatedly In the past.

‘While we appreciate the efforts of the government in tackling the heinous and barbaric acts meted on innocent citizens, we wish to implore the government to do more to halt the ugly situations.

‘We also call on the citizens to remain calm and law-abiding and where possible provide necessary and veritable information to the security agencies. The association will on its part continue to create awareness on the need for community participation in securing the lives of citizens in their respective domains.

‘The Gamji Members’ Association whose lofty objectives include immortalisation of the exemplary leadership qualities of late Sir Ahmadu Bello and other past national leaders.’