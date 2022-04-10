From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Association of Rural Chiefs for Peace and Development (ARCPD) has tasked Northern leaders including traditional rulers to find solutions to the wanton killings of innocent Nigeria and destruction of property in northern states.

The national coordinator of ARCPD, Chief Nengi James in a press statement issued to newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayesa State capital said the recent invasion of Kaduna airport, bombing of a Kaduna killing and kidnapping of passengers on a Kaduna bound train are evidence that the insecurity challenges in northern Nigeria requires the urgent intervention of leaders from the northern region.

According to James it is disheartening to see the security situation in the north getting worse and no concrete steps being taken to nip it in the bud.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The rate at which terrorists and bandits are running rings around the people in northern Nigeria is appalling. Bandits breached the security at Kaduna airport; few days after terrorists bombed a Kaduna bound train, killed people, kidnapped many and injured some. These terrorists also bombed another train station and ambushed Nigerian troops killing seven soldiers. These bloodletting and assault on critical infrastructure is unacceptable. Northern Nigeria is definitely in a war situation and this is the time for northern leaders to rise up and put a stop to these killings,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Chief James explained that the statistics of death and kidnapping in the past two years in the north is a sad reality of the condition the people in the area are coping with.

“The Abuja- Kaduna highway is a no go area. Zamfara, Kastina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Nassarawa, Kogi and Kwara have been besieged by bandits and terrorists. Reports indicated that 1,545 people have been killed between January and March this year in Kaduna and other states around it. Also 5,000 people have been kidnapped for the past two years in these areas. There is no better time for leaders and traditional rulers from northern Nigeria to come to the aid of the Federal Government and the various state governments and help to halt these killings. There is no way we can continue like this. The insecurity affecting the north is spreading to the South and we don’t want a situation where the whole country would become a huge conflagration. We appeal to northern leaders to do all within their influence and power to curb the insecurity “

Chief James explained that the impact the insecurity has on the economy is devastating as investors are being scare away from Nigeria.

He also pointed out that the food sufficiency the federal government is targeting can no longer be attained because farmers out of fear of being killed or kidnapped have abandoned their farms.

“Because of the level of terrorism and attacks in Nigeria the United States and other Western countries have advised their citizens against travelling to North- West states in Nigeria, North- Central, North East and Niger Delta States. Terrorism and bandits attacks have tremendous effect on foreign investment as investors are not interested in coming to a place that is not secure.”