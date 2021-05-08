From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Commercial Tricycle And Motorcycle Owners And Riders Association (NACTMORA) popularly known as “Keke Napep” and “Okada ” riders from the 19 northern states has attributed the prevailing security challenges and other vices that is threatening the unity of the country to bad governance.

Its Executive Chairman Nasiru Umar Ambursa while addressing journalists in Abuja at the weekend explained that life became unbelievable to the common man after the general election of 2019.

Ambursa stated that after critical observation the body has concluded that Kingsley Moghalu is the best candidate that would deliver Nigeria from its present predicament, irrespective of his party.

“We are not partisan political organization but are deeply concerned by the terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and also poverty, unemployment, ethnic and religious problems in Nigeria that is getting worse since after the 2019 general election.

” After critical observation,we have discovered that Moghalu is the best candidate for president in 2013 and we are therefore unanimously calling on him to run for president in 2023 and we hereby pledge our support and endorsement for his candidacy irrespective of party,he said.

Zaharadeen Ismail, Chairman Zamfara state chapter, in his remarks added that Moghalu is the best option for Nigeria now because he is neither corrupt nor tribalistic.

He said” we plead with all Nigerians,for the sake of our children and our future,to support this patriotic Nigerian. He is the man we believe has the vision, capacity and competence to lead Nigeria into a better future.”