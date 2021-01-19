From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Forum of Secretaries to the Government of Nigeria’s 19 Northern states have expressed strong determination to complement the efforts of Northern governors in addressing issues of insecurity and economic development in the region.

The Chairman of the Forum and Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Prof Danladi Atu, said a meeting was convened to prepare an agenda for the Northern Governors’ Forum and to address pending reports.

He noted that the Forum also received reports from various committees with a view to addressing the issues of Almajiri, insecurity and other issues.

‘This is a forum of Secretaries to the Governments of the 19 Northern States who are the Secretariat of the Northern Governors’ Forum. Our job is to prepare their agenda of discussion,’ Prof Atu stated.

‘We have received pending reports from various sub-committees that have to do with education, insecurity, Almajiri, economic development, among other issues. We are giving the Governors the needed support to overcome the challenges in the region.’

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas Lawal, led the delegation on a courtesy call on Governor Simon Lalong, the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, saying they were in the state for a meeting to review some of the pending issues of the Forum, including reports that have been pending for many years.

According to him, the Secretaries, who are meeting at the instance of the Governors, will during the meeting look at reports on security, economic development, education, health, investment, youth employment and others matters which are critical to the progress of the region.

He said the issue of a commercial bank with controlling shares from the region, which has been on the table for a long time despite financial commitments by some member states, needs to be resolved as soon as possible to spur the economic revival of the region.

The Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs Shade Ayo, and Secretary to the Government of Benue State Barr Anthony Ijohol, SAN, expressed satisfaction with the deliberation, saying if recommendations are implemented it would take the region to an enviable height.