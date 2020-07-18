Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A northern Nigerian civic group, Northern Youth for Good Governance, has hailed the Federal Government over the investigation of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Addressing newsmen in Kano on Saturday, the youth organisation tasked the Federal Government to ensure that all the charges preferred against the suspended EFCC boss are investigated to their logical conclusion by the Salami panel.

The youth organisation, speaking through its National Coordinator, Bello Hadi, added that if the ousted EFCC boss is found to have abused his office or to have breached the law in the exercise of his official functions, he should be prosecuted as provided by the Constitution.

‘We are aware that, according to the Nigerian Constitution, every accused person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. We are therefore not pronouncing him guilty, but we believe he must be investigated to erase all forms of doubts in the minds of Nigerians, Bello stated.

While applauding the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami for initiating the process, the group reiterated that the investigation not only makes clear that nobody is above the law in Nigeria but also burnishes the anti-corruption bona fides of the Buhari administration.