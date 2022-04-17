From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

An amalgamation of youth groups from the North West has endorsed the aspiration of the daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola, Rinsola Abiola, for the position of the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a press conference held in Kano, Thursday, they declared that the young Abiola was endowed with sterling qualities that would bring about positive changes in the party and in Nigerian in general.

The amalgamation which consisted of APC card-carrying members, activists, student and women groups, among others, explained that Rinsola would prioritise the concerns and interests of Nigerian youth within the party while adding that she would also deliver greater benefits to all.

‘She is committed to youth inclusion and believes in creating space for women and youth in politics in addition to the fact that, like her father, she is detribalised and patriotic,’ according to the Zonal Coordinator of the group, Sabiu Suleiman Ibrahim.

The amalgamation explained that their support for her is motivated by their belief in supporting young people in the present political dispensation adding that they would establish a central unit where assistance such as legal advice, branding and campaign materials would be extended to young aspirants.

The ruling party, after a bolt of internal crisis, has finally settled for March 26 for the conduct of their national congress, with the post of the National Youth Leader already zoned to the South West.