Ahmed Musa is facing backlash from some northerners after posting a picture of himself and his wife on his Facebook page.

The former Leicester City star took to his Facebook page to share a picture of himself and his spouse expressing love to each other.

However, it appears the picture did not go down well with some of Musa’s northern kinsmen who believe his action is against the tenets of Islam.

One of the users said: Ahmed try to secure your wife and her dignity not profuse your life matter to the world. Hide it for you only, like your personal data’s or ATM pin.

Another also said: Please my mentor this posting is not good for you.

“Remember you Muslim, and be jealous of your wife or fiancé. It is civilise to impress human and upset mankind,” another user said in the comment section.

It is not the first time members of the Arewa group have come for a popular northern person over a social media post.

Recently, actress, Rahama Sadau received a lot of backlash for posting a picture herself in a dress that showed some parts of her back. Musa is now the latest superstar to come under heavy criticism over a social media post. The Super Eagles star has been active on social media in recent days as he waits for a new club.