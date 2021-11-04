From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A northern youth group, Mun Farka (The Awakening), congratulated on Thursday Muhammad Kadade Suleiman on his election as the National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The leader of the group, Zailani AJ Musa, in a statement in Kaduna, said the emergence of Kadade further proved that PDP remains the biggest political party in Africa with zeal to allow internal democracy to thrive.

According to him, ‘the recently concluded national convention was a testimonial to the fact that PDP’s maturity is second to none.

‘The organised, peaceful and matured nature of the convention proceedings remains the best Nigeria has ever witnessed of any other political party in recent times.

‘The peaceful consensus methods employed free, fair and credible elections held for positions that did not go through the consensus are indeed worthy of emulation.

‘More importantly, we wish, as a cluster of youths within the party, to extend our most sincere appreciation to the party and its respected members for reforming a well-entrenched status quo by allowing for the candidature and subsequent emergence through a credible electoral process, of a 25-year-old youth as the national youth leader.

‘This gigantic move came to many youths especially those that are not members of the PDP as generally an appealing one and have influenced many to defect to the PDP.

‘Kadade is a vibrant young man whose credentials as a committed and result-oriented grassroots politician is not debatable. By his age, experience and vision, he indeed as he mentioned represents the “content and character” known for the position of the national youth leader.

‘As a platform under the youth wing of the party, we congratulate him on his emergence and we assure him of our maximum support as we embark on this daunting yet appealing journey of politically “awakening” the hearts and minds of Nigerians and presenting to them the best choices of leaders come 2023,’ he said.

