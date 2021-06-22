From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A group, Arewa Youths for Peace and Security (AYPS) has disowned a viral video from the north asking for break up of Nigeria.

The group described the video as emanating from an unknown group who should be arrested for fanning the embers of discord in as they did not speaking the minds of northerners.

National Chairman of AYPS, Alhaji Salihu Muhammad Magaji, who disclosed this at a press conference in Bauchi said those canvassing the disintegration of Nigeria should be arrested for violation of the constitution of Nigeria.

He said the 30-day notice given to Igbo to quit northern Nigeria by the faceless group was a joke.

He urged southern governors and their leaders to urge their kinsmen in the north to remain calm and ignore the quit notice.

“It will come and pass and nothing will happen to the Igbo or any southerner residing in northern part of the country. They should remain calm and continue with their normal life, no one will fight them.”

Magaji assured that they would continue to sensitise northern youths on the need to live in peace with persons from other ethnic groups in the country.

He cautioned youths against retaliation or doing anything to destabilise the unity of the country.

“Nigeria is a great nation because of its diversity, irrespective of its present challenges. And we are better united in peace than disintegration. Nigerians should harness the inherent benefits in the nation’s diversity to promote sustainable socio-economic growth and development.”