From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A Northern youth group, Arewa Youths for Peace and Security (AYPS) has disowned a viral video that emanated from unknown group asking for the break up Nigeria.

The group advised security operatives to arrest anyone fanning the ember of discord in the country as they are not speaking the minds of northerners.

National Chairman of AYPS, Alhaji Salihu Muhammad Magaji stated this when he addressed a press conference in Bauchi over the weekend

Magaji said those people speaking carelessly about disintegration of Nigeria were on their own and should be arrested by security operatives for violation the constitution of Nigeria.

He said the 30 days’ notice given to Igbos to quit Northern part of the country by the faceless group was a joke.

“It will come and pass and nothing will happen to Igbos or any southerner residing in northern part of the country they should remain calm and continue with their normal life no one will fight them,” Magaji stated.

He urged southern governors and their leaders to urge their kinsmen residing in the north to remain calm and ignore the quit notice.

Magaji assured that they would continue to sensitize northern youths on the need to live in peace and be their brother’s keepers

He said the group would continue to caution youths against retaliation or doing anything that will destabilise the unity of the country.

“Nigeria is a great nation because of its diversity irrespective of its present challenges and we are better United in peace than disintegration , Nigerians should harness the inherent benefits in the nation’s diversity to promote sustainable socio-economic growth and development of the country, adding that: “to truly achieve this, Nigeria as a nation, must continue to promote justice, equity and fairness among the diverse groups in the country,” he said.

On the social media messages of hatred speech and calling for the disintegration of the country Magaji said those agitators were not speaking minds of intelligent people of northern Nigeria,

. “We must caution those who are agitating for the break up of the country against such agitation. It is important for our people to understand that the unity of this country (Nigeria) must not be compromised if yget refused let the security operatives arrest them” he said.

“What is important is that we must continue to promote justice, equity and fairness among the diverse groups (ethnic nationalities) in the country in order to promote sustainable development in the country.He said Some of the people calling breakup they have not even studied the 1999 Constitution, I’d they know the constitution they will not be speaking carelessly and anyhow. Magaji urged Northern youths to continue with exemplary conduct they are known with in other wise saying they said two wrongs cannot make right we most focus on what will move our country forward rather than agitating for what will not be good for us and will not succeed because we are better off as a nation.