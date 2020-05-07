Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The leadership of the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have eulogised the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Engineering and Construction Company, Chief Leemon Ikpea, for giving back to the society as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

NYCN President Isah Abubakar said in a statement on Thursday that the Council appreciated the philanthropic giving of Chief Leemon, just as he called on others to reach out to the needy within their reach to cushion the negative effect of the nationwide lockdowns.

According to Isah, “the leadership of Northern Youth Council of Nigeria want to seize this opportunity to appreciate the commitment of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Lee Engineering and Construction Company, Chief Leemon Ikpea for giving back to the society.

“At a time like this when so many people are passing through difficulty and survival becoming more tense, Chief Leemon Ikpea choose to reach out to the destitute in our society. This is a kind gesture which only God can reward.

“We are calling on individuals who are well to do in our society to emulate Chief Leemon Ikpea by helping people both within their immediate and remote environments.

“We are saying this because we know what people are passing through. Many Nigerians are in dire need of help now more than ever. We are encouraging more rich people to give back to society because we all know that government alone cannot do it.

“We in NYCN remain resolute to support Chief Leemon Ikpea and other [public-]spirited individuals who are touching lives in their activities so they can do more,” he added.

Isah called on Nigerians to follow the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines including personal hygiene, effective use of personal protective gears like face masks, as well as social distancing, in order to reduce the spread of the virus.