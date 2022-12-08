From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Northern youths, on the aegies of the Arewa Youth Consultative Movement and the Middle Belt Youth Forum have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Goodwin Emefiele over new cash withdrawal limit introduced by the apex bank.

The youth groups said the new cash withdrawal limit is a death knell to those engaged in vote buying, money laundering and financial crimes, urging Nigerians to support the policy.

The Chief Convener of the groups, Godwin Meliga, who spoke at a press briefing, in Abuja, said policy is in the best interest of the country and noted that it not intended to impoverish any part of the country.

Consequently, Meliga charged the National Assembly to resist any plot by anyone to use the legislature to truncate the new CBN policy on cash withdrawal limit.

According to him, “the cash withdrawal limit policy is a policy in public interest and not made to further impoverish the poor masses of Nigeria particularly in the North and we totally endorse the policy. This policy will hand over the control of money in circulation back to the CBN and this will enable better management and control of the economy, inflation and other factors which will enable the Federal Government improve the lives of citizens.

“Furthermore, the policy is a lethal blow to vote buyers and election riggers who ordinarily would be planning on how to compromise the 2023 general election against the collective democratic will of the people and also tightens the noose around the neck of money launderers who cannot have access to unaccounted cash with which to enhance their illegal trade.”

“With both the general election and removal of petroleum scheduled for next year, the failure of the CBN to take control of the cash in circulation leaves the country in a vulnerable position and at the mercy of criminals as government cannot plan and execute plans without the correct control of the money in circulation.”