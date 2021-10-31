From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The 4th Edition of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule’s Memorial Lecture organised by the Student’s Wing, Borno Chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups, has elicited critical debates on the future of Nigeria and her leaders.

Speakers including former political office holders, scholars and activists who attended the lecture at the University of Maiduguri, called for a return to north’s core values of engagement with others rather than violence.

Chairman of the event and publicity director of the Northern Elders’ Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed in his keynote address, urged the youths to be focused

“You have remained focused on reducing the damage and rebuilding your enviable but threatened heritage. Please do not falter, and do not be discouraged,” he pleaded.

He said every generation deals with its unique challenges.. He said the challenges in the country was intimidating on the youths though not insurmountable.

“The immediate future will continue to be challenging, but the rewards for being part of the search for solutions far outweigh the reward for waiting for someone to solve your problems and give you,” he declared.

Another speakers, Prof Yusuf Usman and Prof Hauwa Biu urged northern youths to get more education.

An activist and ex-union leaser, Hajiya Najaatu Mohammed advised youths to demand for quality education and good governance from the leader in constructive way but not by violence.

The Maitama Sule Memorial Lecture was established to discuss value of good leadership, examine leadership problems in the country and search for solutions, organisers said.

Late Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano, was a minister and Nigeria Special Representative at the United Nations in 1979. He was an advocate of good leadership and governance. He died in July 2017.

