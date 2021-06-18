From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has conferred an award of Icon of Nation Building (Jakadan Zaman Lafiyan Najeriya) and a medal to the immediate past Nigerian ambassador/deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Samson Itegboje.

The award and medal which were presented to the Director, International Organisations Department (IOD), Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, according to the National President of NYCN, Isah Abubakar, were in recognition of Itegboje’s contributions during his tenure as ambassador/deputy permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations General Assembly, and 48th chair of the Committee of the Special Committee on Peace-Keeping Operations (C34).

The award was presented to Itegboje by Abubakar in company with five other northern states coordinators of the group.

While accepting the award, Itegboje commended the northern youths and underscored the need for every work force to be involved in nation building.

He said when all the parts of the country are well catered for, especially the youths, there would be a better Nigeria.

Itegoje said the country is better off as one nation.

NYCN, a non-profit organisation, is an umbrella body of youths representing the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).