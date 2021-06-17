From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has conferred an award of “Icon of Nation Building (Jakadan Zaman Lafiyan Najeriya)” and a medal to the former Nigerian Ambassador/Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Samson Itegboje.

The award and medal which were presented to the Director, International Organisations Department (IOD), Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, according to the National President of NYCN, Dr Isah Abubakar, were in recognition of Itegboje’s immense contribution during his tenure as Ambassador/Deputy Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations General Assembly, and 48th Chair of the Committee of the Special Committee on Peace-Keeping Operations (C34).

The award was presented to Ambassador Itegboje by Abubakar in company of five other Northern states coordinators of the group.

While accepting the award, Itegboje commended the work of the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria and underscored the need for every work force to be involved in nation building.

He stated that when all the parts of the country are well catered for, especially the youth, there would be a better Nigeria.

Itegoje further highlighted that the country is better off as one nation.

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, is an umbrella body of youths representing the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, a non-profit organisation, aimed to promote national integration and enhance investment in Northern Nigeria for sustainable development.

The NYCN has used the instrumentality of the organisation to make positive and result-oriented impact in the northern part of the country.

The body recognised eminent personalities cutting across the 19 northern states and also outside the northern states who have performed meaningfully well and represented the country in their respective professions.