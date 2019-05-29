Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Northern youth group, Arewa Youth Organization (AYO) on Wednesday applauded the creation of new emirates in Kano State by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The group described the move as a good omen for the development of the state saying, the creation of the four new emirates would open doors for socio-economic development of Kano State.

AYO in a statement signed by its Secretary, Comrade Musa Ibrahim said, the emirate creation was designed to develop Kano, ensure peace, security and unity across the state.

“Arewa Youth Organisation for Transparency and Accountability, with coordinators in all the 19 northern states wishes to express its profound support for the creation of new emirates in Kano State by the governor of the state, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

“The creation of the four new emirates is good omen that will open doors for socio-economic development of Kano State.

“We believe it is designed to develop Kano, ensure peace, security and unity across the state. Hence, Governor Ganduje deserves commendation to have created the emirates that would spread development to the people.

“It is in line with His Excellency’s administration agenda for ensuring unity and development in Kano State and Nigeria in particular.

“Kano State is the most populous state in the country and we see nothing wrong in the creation of the new emirates. We are also aware of the fact that these emirates have been in existence years back and Governor Ganduje’s decision to upgrade the emirates and appoint first-class emirs to man them is what every leader with foresight will do.

“A cursory look at the historical antecedent of the four new emirates, namely, Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi will no doubt reveal that for hundreds of years ago, they have been in existence contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

“From this stand point, their elevation by Governor Ganduje to first-class emirates merely revives the rich cultural heritage of the emirates, Kano inclusive.

“We also wish to use this opportunity to urge those who are opposed to the creation of these new emirates to think twice and lend their support to this noble cause that; it is a known fact that people initially oppose any new development, and we believe this will not be an exception. We hope in no distant future, Kano people will begin to reap the enormous benefits that will follow the creation of the new emirates.

“We hereby appeal to the good people of Kano to embrace peace and support Governor Ganduje’s efforts towards ensuring that the lost glory of Kano State is restored. We believe by the time His Excellency finishes his second term, he would leave behind an indelible mark in the historical development of Kano state,” he added.