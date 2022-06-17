From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Northern youths, reaffirmed its support for presidency of Sampson Uchenna Charles, adding that he is the one that has all it takes to transform the country.

It will be recalled that, Sampson Uchenna Charles organizations and Foundation for a New Nigeria Movement are deeply rooted in the North.

The Northern youths believe that Sampson Uchenna Charles is the most detribalized and non religious bigot who if given the presidency will truly lead Nigeria in the principles of oneness as a face of new Nigeria.

The deputy Leader of the FANN movement, Alh Aminu Bello echoed the massive support for Sampson Uchenna Charles within the North as a young man whose vision and true love for the emancipation of the neglected is not in doubt.

He went on to state that, the Sampson Uchenna Charles Foundation has been doing a lot of charities in most of the Northern neglected and forgotten areas unannounced.

“Sampson Uchenna Charles does not see the difference between tribes or religion, he sees just Nigerians.

“One of the greatest liabilities of history is that all too many people especially the youths fail to remain awake through great periods of social and political change. Every society has its protectors of the status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are notorious for sleeping through revolutions.

Today, our very survival, the youths of this country Nigeria depend on the ability to stay awake, adjust to new ideas, remain vigilant, and to face the challenge of change for a better Nigeria.

The question now is! Who shall we send? Who shall go for us? What are his or her capacity, capability, and level of technical humanitarian and good leadership acumen? Here comes the answer to over several questions, Sampson Uchenna Charles.

In a Coordinated polls and interviews made to most Northern youths organizations, there is an overwhelming support for the Sampson Uchenna Charles presidency,he said.