Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Friday said it welcomed the declaration of bandits groups, Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’ada as terrorists by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja.

The group, in a statement by Isah Abubakar and Mock Samuel Kure, President and Director General of Media respectively, said the military should engage the bandits in a language they understand.

“Though it almost took the Federal Government forever to act on the calls made by various interest groups in the country, including us, to declare bandits as terrorists, it is better late than never.

“We welcome full military operation in North-West and North-Central parts of the country. It is happening in North-East against Boko Haram and ISWAP elements which have drastically reduced their activities.

“The council hereby urged our armed forces and other sister security agencies to arrest and prosecute anybody seen given the terrorists moral support be it materially, morally or otherwise, no matter how highly or lowly placed.

“The Northern youths will stand with you in your quest to stamp out terrorism in the North and Nigeria at large,” the group added.

