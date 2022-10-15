From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Kano State, Engineer Bashir Ishaq Bashir has expressed regret at the performance of the Buhari administration, insisting that Buhari has not only failed the country, he has failed the North.

Bashir, who was speaking at a dialogue series organized by the Kano State Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists at the weekend, declared that a vast majority of Northerners are deeply disappointed in the administration.

“You and I know that Buhari has not only failed the Nigeria, he has failed the North. We are disappointed in Buhari and we are not proud of him. His eight years is a wasted eight years for Nigerians and for the North” he declared.

“You cannot wake up today and drive to Abuja. Zamfara Kebbi, Sokoto and others, they are all no go areas. Kaduna has become a war zone” he stated even as he took note of the devalued Naira, fall in the quality of education and healthcare delivery across the country.

He lamented that every aspect of the nation’s life had performed negatively in the last eight years contrary to the the expectations of those who voted him to power in 2015 and in 2019.

According to him, the big lesson to be learnt from this tragedy is that Nigerians should desist from talking about parties, regions or religions, but devote their energies on the emergence of a candidate that would bring them out from the current disaster.

While emphasizing that his candidate, Peter Obi has a better credential than his rivals in the PDP,.ANPP and NNPP, he also stressed that Obi believes in the people of Kano State, in every Northerners and in one united Nigeria.

He added that his administration, if elected, will be focused on the welfare of the people, saying that their economy, health, education and other deliverables would take a front seat in his governance.

He added that, “Kano State would be opportune to have him as their Governor because after I finished they would be proud of me”