From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Deputy Director, Department of Security Service (DSS), Anambra State Command, Mr Abdullah Umar has enjoined members of the Hausa community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the State to shun any form of violence.

Mr Umar spoke to the Northerners at Rojenny Games Village, Oba where the proprietor of the facility, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka hosted them at the weekend.

Umar who represented the Director of DSS in the State, Mr Enoch Pawa said he was impressed to worship with members of the Hausa community at a mosque in the Games Village. He noted that it was an indication that there was peaceful coexistence between the Northerners and their host communities.

“I came here and I worshipped with you at this place and that showed that the owner of the Games Village is not tribalistic.

“God has a purpose for bringing Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and other ethnic groups to live together in one country. God can never be wrong.

“I know you are law-abiding. You are in safe hands with someone like Chief Ezeonwuka. Always let him know if you have any challenge, ” he said.

He noted that what has been happening in Nigeria today happened to some countries of the world who later survived it. He said that some of the Northerners had lived in that part of Igboland they reside now for upwards of thirty years or more.

According to him, this had made some of them to be seen in the North as Igbo men and women when they travelled home.

The host, Ezeonwuka assured the Northerners that there was no division, adding that no country could be divided without the approval of God.

He noted that the disagreement in Nigeria could be equated to a quarrel between a husband and wife which could be settled between the two in privacy.

He said that one of the ways he had been contributing to national unity was through sports, which reason he explained led to his establishment of a stadium of international standard. He explained that nothing could unite a country better than sporting events.

Others who spoke were the President General of Aboji Akanano, Oba, Nze Dozie Nweke and Dr Linus Uchay. The duo emphasized the need for peace and enjoined Northerners to remain law-abiding at all times.

A member of the Hausa community, Muhammed Tukur said that Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and others were all descendants of Adam and should have no reason not to live in peace.

He noted that no religion taught evil except the practitioners who decided to be evil. He reassured that no Northern living in the area would be allowed to engage in any activity that would disrupt peace.

Picture: R-L: Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, Mr Abdullahi Umar and Nze Dozie Nweke at the visit.

