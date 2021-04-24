From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The northerners residing in Imo State have rejected Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) 5000 vigilante deployment to the South East States to offer protection to its people living in the zone.

Briefing newsmen at the weekend, Ibrahim Suleiman, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Hope Uzodimma who said the northerners in the State does not have any problem with their host added that they do not need protection from anybody but God.

Suleiman has also attributed recent killings of northerners in the State to be politically motivated. He added that the State governor has been on top of the situation entrench a lasting peace between the northerners and their host.

“We have been living in peace with the people of Imo, we have had no problem, but we have noticed that some enemies of the State government have been behind the recent disturbance in the State.

“Miyetti Allah, saying they want to give us protection here, for what reason, are we at war with each other here, we don’t need their vigilante or protection, it is only Allah that protects.” Suleiman said.