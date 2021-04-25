From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The northerners residing in Imo State have rejected the move by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to deploy 5000 vigilantes to the Southeast to protect its members in the region.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Hope Uzodimma, Ibrahim Suleiman, briefing newsmen at the weekend, said the state was on top of the situation and assured of peaceful coexistence.

“Miyetti Allah said they want to give us protection here. Are we at war with each other here? We don’t need their vigilantes or protection; it is only Allah that protects,” he said.

He maintained that the recent killing of northerners in the state was politically motivated. “We have been living in peace with the people of Imo, we have had no problem. But we have noticed that some enemies of the state government are behind the recent disturbances in the state,” he said.