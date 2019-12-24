Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Sokoto State female team has won the final of U17 volleyball competition held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, just as Katsina male team triumphed in the beach volleyball final.

The Federal Ministry of Sport, Northwest Zonal headquarters for the States in the Region, organised the competition.

At the final held at Haliru Abdu Stadium Birnin Kebbi, Sokoto’s female team defeated their Kaduna counterparts to emerge as winner.

While addressing newsmen after the competition, Mohammad Hassan Manor, North- West Zonal Coordinator of Volleyball Referees expresses satisfaction over gallant skills displayed by other teams who had lost at the qualified stages.

“These showed that their various coaches still have a lot to be done. Many of the players still don’t know their positions and their roles.”

The Kebbi State Chairman of Sports Writer Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr. Kunle Tajudeen, appealed to State government to revive primary and secondary schools inter competitions to discover talents at the grassroots.