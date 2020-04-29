Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Northwest Women Cooperative Society on Wednesday commended the senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani over the distribution of N80m worth of palliative to his constituents.

The lawmaker in his personal capacity had procured and distributed food items to his constituents to cushion the effect of two months lockdown orchestrated by COVID-19, especially during this period of Ramadan.

“I have flagged off the massive distribution of palliatives to my constituents to cushion the effect of COVID-19. I have instructed my officers to share to all irrespective of party, religious or ethnic affiliations.

“This is time for us to come together to battle this common enemy,” Uba Sani tweeted on his verified tweeter handle @ubasanius.

The leader of the group, Hajiya Habiba Muhammad in a statement said, there was no better time for the intervention than now as the majority of the beneficiaries of the gesture were women and children who have been finding it difficult to eat as the lockdown imposed on the state persists.

According to her, the testimonies her group got from those that benefitted from the palliative prompted her to commend the lawmaker and to call on other spirited Nigerians to give to the needy as much as they can.

She said: “Senator Uba Sani is one among such rare breed of northern politicians with genuine concern for the people in all circumstances.

“In this trying time when most politicians are accused of hiding from their constituencies, Uba Sani has remained available and very much accessible to his people and even extends huge support to them.