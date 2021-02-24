By Chinenye Anuforo

The Norwegian Seafood Council has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to reconsider its policy on importation of fish into the country.

Recall that, in 2015 the CBN first placed some 42 items on

a list not valid for Foreign Exchange Window in Nigeria.

According to the group, iniitially

imported pelagic fish and stockfish were not included in this list;

however, fish was later included. “With the inclusion of fish on the

list, it automatically affected stockfish and stockfish heads

imports into Nigeria”, the group said