If there’s a surprise breakout star in the Premier League, it has to be Teemu Pukki. The Finnish striker stormed out of the gate for Norwich City, scoring six goals in his first five matches, including a hat trick against Newcastle in week 2 while also helping Finland qualify for the European Championships for the first time in who knows how long.

Unfortunately for Norwich, that’s just about where the good news ends. Despite a thrilling 3-2 home win over Manchester City, the Canaries have been mostly dreadful this season, and are currently mired at the bottom of the table. It’s looking like Daniel Farke’s first season in the Premier League with Norwich is likely to be his last, unless they engineer a massive turnaround. And that could start tomorrow against Tottenham Hotspur, just 48 hours after both of them last played on Boxing Day.