Nollywood actors, Nosa Rex Okunzuwa and Seyi Edun have emerged brand ambassadors for aphrodisiac product, Mydsiac.

The founder, Tobi Kukoyi also known as ‘My Aphrodisiac’, who had observed the alarming rate with which marriages and relationships hit the rocks, most especially those in the entertainment sector, had taken it upon herself to provide solution to the problem.

Based on research, Kukoyi realised that many had challenges that aphrodisiacs could remedy. According to her, “Mydsiac gives hope to couples in despair and helps bring about that healthy, lively, happy relationship they desire. Both actors were chosen (as brand ambassadors) because they are youthful, vibrant, happily married, and have flourishing careers.”

Nosa Rex made his debut in the Nigerian movie industry when he featured in Gazzan Treasure, alongside Patience Ozokwor, Yul Edochie and Mercy Johnson. He won the Best New Actor award at the 2013 City People Entertainment Awards. He then went on to feature in other movies such as Lagos Real Fake Life, Perfect, Rags to Robe, and The Tears of a Super Rich Bachelor among others.

“I’m elated to have been chosen to be the brand ambassador of Mydsiac. Indeed, many have issues with copulation that has wreaked havoc in marriages. Through Mydsiac, I can spread the word and help couples know that all hope is not lost. What they thought could not be remedied, indeed, has a solution,” he said.

On her part, Seyi Edun popularly known as Seyi Shai plies her trade in the Yoruba sector of Nollywood and has carved a place for herself in the competitive industry with movies such as Eja Nla, Ogo Olorun, and Wonuola.

Expressing her pride in being associated with Mydsiac, the actress said: “The movie industry, which is a sub-sector of the entertainment scene, has witnessed the production of movies and television series addressing various challenges in marriages and relationships such as finance, career, child bearing among others. However, sexual or copulation challenges remain in the shadows and have become major problems in many homes. Mydsiac hopes to use the motion picture platform to address this pertinent issue thereby contributing its quota to enriching marriages with happiness and fulfillment.”