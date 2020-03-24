Senior secondary students from public schools in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos have been tasked to stay focused on their education and career pursuit in order to finish well and become women of value to the society.

The charge was given during a one-day Mentorship Summit organized by Nosak Group to commemorate the International Women’s Day with the theme, “Growing Women, Career and Workplace.”

Pastor (Mrs.) Risi Ogunbor who facilitated the event, said the seminar aimed to build the minds of the growing women to stay determined in their academic pursuit to become active change agents in nation building.

“Every woman is born with a special gift to provide a solution to a need. You have to identify that innate gift in you, ‘download’ it and impact the world with that gift, she said.”

On academic and career excellence, Pastor Ogunbor emphatically called on the students to avoid every form of distractions on their paths. “Excellence is finishing what you have started and doing it in a unique way. This can be achieved when you stay focused on your dream”.

Ogunbor urged the students to always compete for the best and aim to reach the zenith of their career. She further charged them to choose career paths that meet the social needs of the society and to be confident in themselves.

Responding to the gesture, Mrs. Tinuola Idowu, Director, Co-Curricular Unit, Education District 11, Maryland, Lagos applauded the management of Nosak Group for identifying with students from Government Schools in Lagos on the Mentorship Summit, saying the lessons learnt will go a long way to help the girls to become women leaders in their chosen field of study.

Coronavirus: FirstBank deploys measures to protect employees, customers, other stakeholders

Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced proactive measures it has taken to control the spread of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Mrs.Folake Ani-Mumuney, the Bank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, said “embedded in our corporate strategy is business continuity management that ensures the delivery of products, services and initiatives to our stakeholders and enabling the economy in the long-term with minimal impact.

Therefore, we have employed necessary measures to keep our employees, customers and the general public safe-guarded and sensitised on preventive steps to flatten the curve at the fastest possible rate. These include the deployment of temperature measuring tools; hand sanitisers; face masks and adopting social distancing including utilizing virtual meetings. We have also cancelled owned and partnered planned events in the interim; suspended staff travels and have put measures in place to identify and communicate to staff who are arriving from affected countries to self-quarantine following the established protocols by the World Health Organisation and the government.

In addition, we have been amplifying all necessary official information from relevant health bodies and partners such as encouraging everyone to adhere to good hygiene practices which comprise regular cleaning of all surface areas – for example, tables, door handles – with disinfectants, consistent washing of hands as well as avoiding close contact with people and staying away from crowded environment’’.

Encouraging the use of cashless transactions, Mrs. Ani-Mumuney said; “we implore all our customers to embrace cashless transactions across our self-service platforms like *894# USSD banking services, FirstMobile, WhatsApp Banking, First Online for their needs like funds transfers, various bill payments, credit and internet data recharge and much more. In need of quick loans, these self-service platforms are also designed to meet their immediate needs through our FirstAdvance service”.

She noted that the Bank is committed to protecting the health and safety of all its staff, customers and host communities as together the fight against Coronavirus would be won.

9mobile bolsters quality service in Abuja with expanded 4G LTE coverage

Nigeria’s customer-centric telecommunication company, 9mobile, has further empowered its customers in Abuja by boosting its 4G LTE service in the nation’s capital thus enabling them to enjoy quality high-speed voice and data services on the network.

Over the weekend, Abuja, which already enjoys 9mobile’s 4G LTE services, got the entire Federal Capital Territory covered, meaning that more customers in the nation’s capital can now enjoy 9mobile’s ultra-fast 4G LTE services.

As part of the bid to create awareness and bring total 4G LTE coverage to Abuja, the telecom’s activation team organised a roadshow with visit to key areas such as Lugbe, Garki, Zuba Road, Kubwa and Karshi.

The roadshow climaxed with a funfair at Mpape New Market Shopping Arcade where residents of Abuja city and suburbs were treated to fun, entertainment, music and games. Many new and existing customers of 9mobile also participated in raffle draws winning lots of gifts including power generators, refrigerators, microwaves, gas cylinders, bags of rice, groundnut oil rechargeable fans, sewing machines, electric kettles and pressing irons amongst others.

Speaking at the event, Layi Onafowokan, Ag. Director, Marketing, 9mobile, said the funfair was aimed at raising awareness about the availability of full 4G LTE coverage in the FCT as well as reward its customers for their loyalty and patronage.

While soliciting the continued patronage of existing customers and welcoming new subscribers onboard, he assured them of loads of benefits on the 9mobile network including access to affordable superior quality data bonuses that suit their pockets.

Onafowokan said, “The reason we are doing this is, we want to create awareness to our customers across Nigeria that 4G LTE is now available in many towns, cities and communities, and most importantly to let them know the service is affordable to the common man. We need our customers to understand that firstly, we provide quality data which is now at their doorstep; secondly, that affordability brings bigger data volume for small amount of money.”

#EachForEqual: Medplus CEO, Joke Bakare, lends voice gender equality in Nigeria

As we commemorate the annual International Women’s Day, we celebrate the outstanding achievements of women – in the social, health, economic, cultural, and political spheres of society – and by so doing, spotlight those who have taken giant strides and left the world better than they met it.

International Women’s Day has become a global movement celebrating unity and strength. It is a reminder to reflect on how far they have come and the necessary action required for breaking the barriers around gender inequality.

For Joke Bakare, Medplus Pharmacy was created to bring medications and beauty products closer to everyone through retail stores with qualified specialists and certified products. As a young mother, she experienced the challenges of contemporary retail as it regards healthcare when she had to go miles away from her home to get prescribed medications pharmacies that were staffed by lay workers who were not qualified to sell medication to patients.

Her fears combined with the mass proliferation of fake drugs, the abuse of prescription medication through self-medication and recreational use, compelled Bakare to do something about it. There were many options available to her, but founding a company that would ensure that people can get prescribed medications from trained medical professionals as quickly as possible seemed the most straightforward solution. The desire to meet this need for herself as well as other parents who had similar struggles led to Medplus Pharmacy.

Medplus Pharmacy is currently one of Nigeria’s leading health and beauty retailer, with over fifty operational stores spread out in strategic locations across the country. The diverse range of products and a commitment to quality instilled by Joke’s leadership has positioned Medplus as an all-round wellness partner.

The theme for the International Women’s Day 2020 – Each for Equal – emphasizes the role of every member of society in achieving collective liberation and lifting others with a firm belief that “We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, we can help create a gender-equal world.”

Bakare, CEO of Medplus Pharmacy joins the rising number of Nigerian female pioneers who are building on the progress of those who have come before them in fields populated and powered by men. She has created countless opportunities for women through her company and other personal platforms. One of her women-focused initiatives was a partnership with Pfizer, Sanofi, MG Ross, and PharmacyPlus to conduct free blood glucose tests for the public, especially women, in Medplus stores across the country in 2017. This project aimed at promoting the importance of affordable and equitable healthcare access for all women at risk or living with diabetes, on World Diabetes Day.