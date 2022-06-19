From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) have raised alarm over two leak incidents at Agip’s oilfields in Bayelsa State.

According to the agency, its investigations on the two separate incidents at Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor Local Government Areas indicated that it was caused by vandalism.

Mr Idris Musa, Director-General of NOSDRA who stated this on Sunday that the agency concluded Joint Investigation Visits (JIVs) to the sites within the last one week.

He explained that a JIV to the 6 inch Azuzuama-Tebidaba flow line at Ikebiri in Southern Ijaw operated by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) was traced to third party interference.

According to him the incident suspected to be the handiwork of oil thieves occurred on June 13, while the JIV was conducted on June 14.

He said that an estimated volume of eight barrels of crude was discharged into the environment.

“Unknown person (s) installed a flanged at 12 O’clock position on the pipeline. Area of impact was outside the company right of way and inside right of way, vegetation was impacted and repair was effected.”

Musa disclosed that the second incident occurred on NAOC’s 6 inch Tuomo-Ogboinbiri pipeline at Ayamasa in Ekeremor.

“At three different points, hacksaw cuts were observed at different positions on the pipeline, also wraps of different materials were used around the different cuts caused by unknown person(s).

“The second point was about 35 meters apart from the first point, while the third point was across a major River,” Musa said.

