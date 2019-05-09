Nosiere Primary School, Agbor have emerged champions of the Delta State Headmaster’s Cup after defeating Destiny Primary School, Ughelli in the final played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday.

Also at the same venue, Zone A became the overall champions of the Delta State School Sports Festival, which was also concluded yesterday.

In the presence of the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was the Special Guest of Honour, Innocent Emmanuel scored in the 10th minute to help Nosiere to the title. The youngster was also named the competition’s Most Valuable Player.

The champions Nosiere school got N1m prize money while each player went home with N20, 000. As runners up, Destiny Primary School won N750, 000 and their players got N15, 000 each.

Nosiere also got a new coaster bus and will represent the state at the Channels Kids Cup in Lagos next month.

Zone A won 29 gold, 19 silver and 21 bronze medals to win the School Sports Festival while Zone F emerged second with 17 gold, 19 silver and 12 bronze medals. Zone C are third with seven gold, eight silver and 14 bronze medals.

The Headmaster’s Cup was revived two years ago while the School Sport Festival got resuscitated this year after seven years and an excited Okowa said the two events would be sustained.

“I am so excited about these competitions; we started with the Principal Cup three years ago and then Headmaster’s Cup now we have the festival. I can assure you that we will continue to have these competitions in the next four years of my tenure.

“We have the responsibility of not allowing our kids lost their talent in the process of schooling by not exposing them to competitions. We are happy about the talents discovered here and we hope to see them at the top soon,” he said.

Delta’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education, Chiedu Ebie, corroborated his boss’ position when he assured they would ensure the talents were nurtured properly.

“The essence of this festival is to discover talents; the athletes that will represent Delta State and the Youth Games in Ilorin have been discovered here, we took our time to put this competition together and we make sure it continues to take place,” he said.