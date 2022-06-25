Fast rising Nollywood star, Chioma Nwaoha, has debunked the notion that actresses cannot make good wives.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the graduate of Entrepreneurship from National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), further admitted that she can sacrifice her acting career for marriage.

She said: “I keep hearing that actresses are wayward but I don’t believe that, because we all are not the same. Everyone has his or her individual character and way of life. We all differ in our doings. As for Mr. Right, when the perfect man comes, I will marry him. My acting has nothing to do with my future marital status. My expectations from my future partner are not many; he has to be understanding and love me genuinely. However, I will reject a suitor if I realise that he isn’t suitable for me. I hate lies. For a God-sent husband, I can give up my career and face our home.”

Before joining Nollywood, Chioma Nwaoha had looked forward to working with some of the big names in the industry. “My role model has always been Genevieve Nnaji. I admire Regina Daniels as well. I look forward to working with Genevieve and Nancy Isime in future,” she disclosed.

Despite her ravishing beauty, the thespian avowed that her star power is in her personality not physical look. “I am fair and beautiful, but what makes me outstanding among other stars is my personality. I act differently, I do my things differently.”