Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

As insecurity occasioned by the activities of alleged Fulani herdsmen terrorists increases across the South-East, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South-East, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki has protested that not all herdsmen are killers.

He added that no criminal should be protected no matter where he or she comes from or how highly placed.

The MACBAN South-East boss, who spoke on Sunday while delivering his Eid el-Kabir goodwill message, joined the Sarkin Hausa, Alhaji Haruna Garuba, in Awka, the Anambra State capital, in urging Nigerians to peacefully coexist with each other.

“I maintain that criminals, wherever they are identified, should be made to face the full wrath of the laws of the land. The safety of the citizens is the primary commitment of government; it should be so in our country,” he said.

“I wish to use this privilege to pray for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians. I wish to pray for improved peace and understanding between our host communities in the South-East and our herdsmen who are genuinely engaged in the business of cattle rearing in the Eastern part of Nigeria.

“As I invite all in the celebration of Eid el-Kabir, I sincerely plead for better understanding in information peddling, so as to avoid the misinformation, half-truths and outright falsehood that the gullible public very often gets fed with. I plead with the government, traditional and religious leaders, as well as other influential groups in the South-East not to relent in their advocacy for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians wherever they choose to live and ply their legitimate businesses.

“I plead for truthfulness, fairness and restraints in information management so as to avoid tendencies of unfair blanket criminalization of any group of people.”

Also speaking shortly after Eid prayers at Amawbia praying ground, the Sarkin Hausa in Awka, Ahaji Garuba, who is also the Special Adviser on Non-Indigenes to Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, charged the Muslim community in the state to use the occasion to reflect and pray for peace and harmony in Nigeria.

“My message to my Muslim brothers in Anambra State is to pray for the peace of the country and Anambra State. We will continue to pray for the governor and people of the state for peace to reign,” he said.

“We need to visit our Christian brothers and the leaderships of our host communities because we are living peacefully with them. Again, I am also praying for peace and harmony in the state and the country.”