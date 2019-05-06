Christopher Oji

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has told Nigerians to change their notion that all policemen are corrupt.

Adebule, who spoke at the weekend, during the donation of a 500 seater multi-purpose hall to Lagos State Model College, Ojo, Lagos by Chinese Youth Association (CYA) in honour of Assistant Commissioner of Police Akinbayo Olasoji, said the international community built the hall in honour of the senior police officer because he was not corrupt.

Olasoji is the area commander in charge of Area D, Mushin of the Lagos State Police Command.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in charge of Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs. Olatokunboh Adeleye, Adebule said if Olasoji was corrupt he would have asked the Chinese people to convert the building to his personal property or pocketed the money.

Olusoji is an old student of the college.

Adeleye expressed the belief that the donation was in tandem with the “association’s vision of supporting our schools in the spirit of corporate social responsibility.”

In a speech read on her behalf, the deputy governor noted that the new hall would create “an enabling environment that will help secure our children’s dignity and safety while also ensuring a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.”

She said the Chinese Youths Association had chosen “a very important sector to touch and impact lives in this school.”