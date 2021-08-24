From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

Governor Babagana Zulum, has declared that of 2,600 insurgents now in custody, not all of them that have surrendered are criminals.

This is even as he declared that over 100,000 people have been killed in the 12-year old insurgency in the northeast.

Zulum made this disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Governor noted that many of those who surrendered are women and young children who were forced to join the insurgents, trained to handle AK-47, assuring that that they would be subjected to the extant laws of the country.

Zulum, however, added that no law prescribes the killing of surrendered insurgents, saying that they would be trained for the purpose of reintegration.

He also assured that victims of the insurgency would be taken care of, saying: “They will not be left behind.”

