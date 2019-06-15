When it comes to dating, you cannot really tell the kind of person you are dealing with except they exhibit certain behaviour in your presence. This is why many people refer to dating and marriage as a gamble in life.

Some ladies choose their dates carefully and are careful about the kind of guys they allow into their lives because they are doing all they can to find the right guys.

Some ladies spoke to Effects and revealed the kind of men they won’t date. Some of them noted that they won’t near some guys with a long pole because they value their peace above everything else.

Esther: If he’s not over his ex, we have no business dating

I won’t go near a guy who is clearly not over his ex. If he still runs errands for his ex, keeps talking about his ex or still have his ex’s photo on his phone, what am I doing with him?

It is obvious that such a guy is not over his ex yet. I don’t want to be any man’s rebound for a sour relationship. It is either I will get sick and tired of hearing about his ex, or he will go back to her.

I don’t want to suffer heartbreak for an indecisive man who doesn’t know what he wants. He needs to get his acts and life together first before wanting to be in my life.

Chika: A violent man is not someone I will date

I am a very delicate lady and I can’t endure violence of any kind. If I notice any trait of violence from a potential toaster, I am gone. I don’t want to die young. A violent man is a ticking time bomb. Such men should be alone. They don’t need to be in relationship because they have deep-seated issues to deal with before dating.

Omoteniola: I walk away from guys who refuse to grow up

Guys who refuse to grow up are not my spec. I don’t want to start raising a grown baby in the name of a relationship. Those who are addicted to video games and can’t take any decision without their mothers’ input fall into this category.

This kind of guy has no intention of ever growing up and he certainly won’t be looking to make a commitment or to take on any responsibilities. In fact, he’s probably just looking for a replacement for his mother, so I will maintain my sanity by walking away from him.

Martha: I can’t date a man who thinks he knows it all

I am wary of any man who seems to know it all. That man who believes he knows everything is not my type, because he probably really knows nothing at all.

Such guys either boast a lot about having the latest version of something they bought or they boast about women they have been with just to feel cool among their friends. This type of guy will drive me insane. I can’t stand guys who talk too much. I believe that they are more talkers than achievers.

Elohor: Dating a serial cheat is not in my agenda

A serial cheat will not change after marriage. Marriage doesn’t change a cheat. I learnt that from my mother’s marriage to my dad. She complained and cried over his cheating till she died four years ago.

A man can’t change what he is any more than a leopard can change its spots, so if a guy cheated to be with you or he has cheated on you, he will probably cheat again. He’s probably the kind of guy who boasts to his friends about how many girls he is dating at the same time.

I won’t let myself become another name on the serial cheat’s list of conquests. Dating a serial cheat is not in my agenda. I run away from guys who can’t have enough of different women.

Ijeoma: I stay away from guys who are control freaks

When I notice that a guy is a control freak, I cross to the opposite side of the road. If I hear him telling me what I should wear and how I should behave, then I have found a control freak and I don’t need a soothsayer to tell me to ditch him immediately. This guy could be dangerous if he doesn’t get his own way, so I stay away from this type of guy. He is nothing but bad news. I am not an animal to be tamed and controlled. I have my own life to live.

Maryann: Any guy confused about his feelings is a not for me

I can’t date a confused guy. Any guy who is so up and down with his feelings for me is not someone I want to invest my time dating. I will never know where I stand with such a person and I hate uncertainty. One day I might be thinking about wedding bells, the next time, I will be wondering where he’s gone. If he is confused about his feelings, I will make the decision for him and get it over with fast.

Irene: I will not date a married man

Whenever I meet a middle aged guy who is all over me for a relationship, I watch out for the ring on his finger or the tell-tale dent on his ring finger. And when I hear he’s married but it’s over with his wife or that his wife doesn’t understand him, I take my leave. Such men never leave their wives; they just string you along for years and hinder you from seeing good men to marry.

Such relationships are complicated, messy and, somewhere along the line, someone is going to get hurt and I don’t want to end up hurt because I fell in love with another woman’s husband. I know some girls do it for money but I love my life more than money. Some wives are ready to kill side chicks these days because of their cheating husbands.

Lucy: I don’t date stingy men

I don’t date stingy men. If I notice that a man finds it hard to spend money especially when it is very important, I stay away from him. I will never date such a person because he will get worse in marriage. I don’t want to end up with a man who I will fight and argue with before I feed, clothe or enjoy the basic necessities of life. I don’t know how women marry stingy men. I can’t stand such men.

Abimbola: A guy who just wants to have sex is not my type

It is sad that many guys these days just want to have sex with as many ladies as possible. These guys have nothing to say when you chat with them other than what you are wearing, are your breasts big enough, do you know how to kiss, and do you enjoy sex?

It is true that having sex is important in a healthy relationship, but it shouldn’t be all that the relationship revolves around. Many guys are just after sex and nothing more. They just want to have sex as if it is going out of fashion.

If I notice that a guy is too focused on having sex with me, I drop him fast. Such guys are good at using their charm to get sex from different ladies. This type of guy is just using women and I deserve a lot more out of a relationship.