A journalist with a national daily based in Lagos told the reporter that villages in the East are melting pots for their sons and daughters every Christmas and New Year. According to him, it has become a tradition to travel home to reunite with family members and friends.

“If you don’t visit home in December, you can’t talk when and where your mates are talking. People will say that you are not an original Igboman,” he said.

On the high prices in the markets, some other persons opined that, despite the economic downturn, the mad rush for Christmas shopping by many has led to astronomical rise in the price of commodities.

Investigations revealed that many Nigerians have been lamenting the exorbitant hike in the price of staple food and other commodities as a result of the unfathomable rush.

A civil servant with a federal ministry, who did not want his name published said: “We are only watching others doing the shopping because my salary is yet to be paid. I am the breadwinner. We have not bought foodstuff at home and it is two days to Christmas. I have already explained to my little children to manage their old clothes for Christmas and New Year.

“The eldest, who is eight, protested but we cannot steal in the name of celebrating Christmas. We can’t even think of taking a soft loan, if it is available. The reason is that, by the first week of January, we need to pay the kids’ school fees and we do not joke with that.

“It is unfortunate that most of us who depend solely on our monthly salaries are always affected. My salary has not been increased in the last three years but prices of everything keep increasing. My family has also increased by one person. The situation just leaves you helpless. It means you have to forego a lot of things, which are at the same time necessary for the household. However, if you are wise, using the scale of preference becomes very useful in times like this.”

Mrs. Omonigho Igunma said: “I did not believe what l saw in the market on Saturday. I went to Ile-Epo Market to buy my normal food ingredients but the number of people l saw almost made me run back. You see parents with four or five children, moving from one shop to another without making up their minds on what to buy. Many of them went back home without buying anything, saying that the prices were beyond their reach.”