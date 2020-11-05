Benjamin Babine

The Director General of National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. Danazumi Mohammed Ibrahim, has lamented Nigeria’s dependence on the services of foreign Information and Communication Technology (ICT) providers to power its economy.

Dr. Ibrahim who made this remark in a meeting with the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) stated that the ICT sector has become dependable catalyst in addressing the Nigeria’s needs and therefore requires improved budgetary allocation to thrive.

He stressed that Nigeria will not be a major player in global technology if it fails to adequately fund the ICT sector.

He said: “The world is vastly being taken over by digital economy, which is powered by ICT and if Nigeria does not come to speed with the rest of the world, it will remain a spectator in the global economy ecosystem than a major player. “As a stakeholder in technology development in Nigeria, NOTAP is working closely with the knowledge institutions by establishing Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Offices (IPTTOs) in some selected knowledge institutions.”