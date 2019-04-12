Samuel Bello, Abuja

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) are working in synergy to formulate a functional national policy on Intellectual Property (IP) that encourages market and demand-driven research in the country.

The arrangement was brought to the table when the Director General of NCC, Mr. John Asien and his Management team paid a courtesy call on the Director General of NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim, recently, in his Abuja corporate office.

The two chief executive officers agreed on the need to establish a joint committee, comprising selected officials of both establishments that would serve as a platform to drive the process of engaging other stakeholders, towards the formulation and adoption of a national intelletual property (IP) policy. They said the committee is expected to submit a draft IP policy for consideration by the management of the two agencies.