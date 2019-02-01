Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A multinational company, PZ Cusson in collaboration with the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), has upgraded the Chemical Engineering laboratory of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo in Ebonyi State.

The project, according to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, cost the collaborators the sum of N50 million. He disclosed this during the inauguration of the project in the university.

Nwajiuba, while commending the team, expressed optimism that the laboratory would improve the academic and research standings of the varsity’s staff and students in their commitment towards grooming globally-competitive and practical-oriented scientists and engineers who would contribute to the development of the nation and the world at large.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, in his speech, urged the private sector to show more interest in supporting researches and innovation in universities and research institutions.

The minister, who directed for the immediate establishment of an Intellectual Property and Technological Transfer Office (IPTTO) in the university, said that “the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology is at the forefront of ensuring that laboratories in the universities, research institutions among others, are upgraded.

“The ministry’s interest is to promote researches driven by industrial needs and this will ensure that commercialising research findings would not be a problem,” he said.

In his speech, the Director-General of NOTAP, Dr Dan Ibrahim, said that the agency was committed to developing human capacities, facilities, and policies which he said would help the country to move forward.

“We should first and foremost, undertake research and development that are capable of producing products and services,” he reasoned.

But that, according to him, could only take place in the universities, research institutions, and industries in spite of the prevailing funding problems they experience.

Chief Executive of PZ Cusson in Africa, Mr Christos Giannopoulos, urged the university community to make optimum use of the facility for the promotion of research geared towards solving the problems of the society.

He, however, assured that his establishment would continue to upgrade universities in the country as part of its corporate social responsibilities.