Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government on Monday insisted that the creation of new emirates in the state had come to stay, maintaining that it was part of efforts to reform obsolete laws guiding the existence of the traditional institution.

The government said for a traditional institution to stand the test of time and move in pace with the global world, it has to be fine-tuned and restructured in such a way that it can help in accelerating the development and socio-economic reality of the people.

A press statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, indicated that following the signing into law the bill for the establishment of the new emirates of Bichi, Rano Gaya and Karaye, a bunch of partisan and self-appointed elitist group, Advocate for United Kano, claiming to be speaking on behalf of the people of Kano sprang up.

The statement said that whereas the people of Kano overwhelmingly welcomed the development, the group, which membership is more of opposition, was trying to, at all cost, depict the old heritage as being destroyed.

“From what we have understood, it is a group of people with inclination to the opposition party in the state. They do not represent anyone but themselves and just trying desperately to become relevant in the scheme of things,‘’ the statement adds.

Malam Garba further explained that the establishment of additional emirates in the state was aimed at bringing more development to the people of the new emirates and also the need to bring traditional institutions closer to the people in addition to facilitating speedy socio-economic development and security in the state.

He said to demonstrate his sincerity, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje appointed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II as the new Chairman of the Kano State Council of Chiefs.

Malam Garba explained that there were some policies and programmes on health, security introduced in the state, among them being the recently introduced free and compulsory education at basic and secondary levels that will require the active participation of the community especially the traditional institution which has now been decentralized for effective implementation and coordination.

He urged the people in the state to remain calm, law-abiding and resist any temptation by some group of people to plunge the state to undue tension.