While heartbreak or loss of a dear one could draw tears from some women, it’s not so for voluptuous actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

For the role interpreter cum filmmaker, who just released a new work, Unsane, what really makes her cry is – wait for it – food!

“Negative comments of trolls on my social media pages can’t make me cry. Even those criticizing me after seeing my movies only make me want to do better in my next work, so it’s always welcomed,” she told Inside Nollywood. “Nothing can ever make me cry. Well, it’s only when my food is delayed, because I love food a lot.”

With her sexy curves and adorable body, Nkechi Blessing is always a center of attraction, especially on social media. Asked how she handles male fans that slide into her DM, lusting after her body, she says: “It is a normal thing, I just read and ignore. Nothing else can be done about it.”

Shedding more lights on the inspiration behind her latest project, Unsane, the Abia State-born thespian hinted that it is a true-life story. “The movie, Unsane is a true-life story. A very close friend of mine is suffering from developmental disorder and he doesn’t even know. He acts slow and stupid at times, making people feel he’s insane until he got help and was treated. That’s why I decided to tell the story with a movie. I picked my character based on individual delivery. Femi who acted the sick guy did perfectly because of his looks and how he talks. It is on YouTube now. We are working on the CD version.”