From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Primate of Anglican Church, Most Rev. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, has attributed the socio-economic and political challenges ravaging the country to deceit among the leadership class.

The cleric stated this in an interview with journalists at the dedication of the new church auditorium in Abuja, yesterday. He said the only way to get Nigeria back to its lost glory was to eradicate betrayal in the system.

He said Nigerians must be united and surrender to God to be able to overcome ongoing security and economic challenges.

“It is good that we are dedicating this church and celebrating God’s faithfulness in this very challenging time. It shows that even within the challenges of our time, God is still the sovereign Lord of all. We need to encourage people not to give up. Yes, we have security, economic and other challenges confronting us but we are trusting God that Nigeria will rise again.

“In times like this we can only overcome by uniting ourselves. Therefore, we call upon our leaders both political and religious, to come together and do the needful. We will overcome only as we unite, but a situation where there are infractions within our security, clear compromise, betrayal within our system, it is not acceptable. We call on our military and political leaders to begin to purge themselves, let us be true, nothing hinders a nation like deceit. Deceit in leadership will compromise security, integrity and the good works that is supposed to be done for the common good of the people. If we love Nigeria,let us live like patriots.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his remarks called on religious leaders to use their offices to instil good morals in their followers.

“The church is an important vehicle to preach the gospel. Every church we build,we plant the light and power of God by building men and women in the knowledge of God.”

