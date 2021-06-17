From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has passed a damning verdict on the security situation in the country, saying that nothing is safe in the country.

CAN also said that the country has been overwhelmed by insecurity, adding that there was apprehension everywhere by everybody.

CAN Secretary General Barrister Joseph Daramola passed the verdict at a press briefing titled ‘Insecurity in Nigeria: The Role of Nigerian Women in Conflict Resolution, Peace Building and Mediation’ organised by the African Union ECOSOCC Nigeria.

Daramola, on behalf of the President of CAN, Revd Samson Ayokunle and CAN, appreciated the African Union ECOSOCC Nigeria for the invitation and those invited to participate.

He said the theme of the press conference couldn’t have come at a better time than now.

‘This country, this time around, is known to be insecure in all aspects of it, be it politically, economically, socially and religiously.

‘Nigeria, at this time around, is polarised with insecurity caused by corruption. No facet of life in this Nigeria is secured now. Everyone is afraid; afraid to sleep in their houses, afraid to go out of their houses, afraid to go to worship God in their various places of worship.

‘Workers are afraid to go to work, parents are afraid to send their children to school, students are afraid to go to class, not to talk of being in school. And lately, husbands and wives are afraid of each other and all because of insecurity.

‘Security concerns everywhere in the country. This country is overwhelmed by insecurity. There is apprehension everywhere by everybody. Hopes have been lost and dashed by Nigerians. There is no trust any longer anywhere on anybody or institution,’Daramola said.

Daramola further said in order to move forward, there was the need to put an end to the preaching of religion in the country, withdraw proliferated arms in the country from those who are illegally in possession of arms and to ensure the enforcement of human rights as enshrined in the constitution.

He also listed obedience to the tenets and principle of equity, justice and balanced objectives of governance, have women as president or vice president of the country, women in charge of finance and as Inspector General of Police as part of the ways the nation can move forward.

On the role of women in conflict resolution, Daramola said generally, women were indispensable gender in all ramifications, a fact which he said, was established in the beautiful Garden of Eden.

He further said women had a special and very important role to play, not only in the lives of men, but in the nation.

‘If we are to be sincere to ourselves, they are like mother hen who protects her children or chicks by covering them up with her wings and keep them under their stomach as security for the chicks. She protects them from external aggressions,’ Daramola also said.

In his remarks, the Nigerian Representative of the AU-ECOSOCC, Dr Tunji John Asaolu, said the event was aimed at re-building and strengthening women’s leadership to play more active role in Africa’s transformation in line with the African Union visions, its aspirations and by extension, reawakening the spirit of culture and pan Africanism.

‘The role of women are generally the same all over the world. Women are not only at the centre of development, but are central to the development of the continent and so, the African Union places very high premium on the issues of women. That is why the African Union Agenda 2063, Aspiration No. 6 places specific emphasis on “An Africa whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential offered by people, especially its women and youth and caring for children”,’ Asaolu said.

On his part, the National Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Othman Ngelzarma, appealed for special attention towards supporting women pastoralists.

While decrying the pitiable living conditions of women pastoralists in the forest, Ngelzarma said the attention was needed considering their vulnerability, lack of education and skills.