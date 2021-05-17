Mimi Whyte-Femi, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa located in Lagos and Abuja has stressed that good skincare is important for so many reasons.

In her estimation a good skincare helps the skin stay in good condition: You’re shedding skin cells throughout the day, so it’s important to keep your skin glowing and in good condition. An effective routine can help prevent acne, treat wrinkles, and help keep your skin looking its best.

She said taking good care of your skin is important for more than just your appearance.

“There’s nothing like a healthy glowing skin. Be you light-skinned, caramel tone-skinned or dark skinned. As the largest organ you have, your skin is essential to your general health. If you take care of it, it can help take care of you. This is why it is so important to have a well-thought-out skin care routine. It is absolutely worth the time and energy to take care of your skin on a daily basis. It is a pretty well-known fact that you will feel better when you look better. Having a daily skin care routine helps you to look your best and put your best foot forward when you go out into the world,” she said.

Speaking further, she harps on the importance of continually taking care of the skin, saying having beautiful skin as you get older means making smart choices throughout your life. Just as doing the right things now can help you down the road, bad skin care choices can have lifelong impacts as well.

Hear her : “I believe it is very important in general to care and pamper your skin and self as it represents you for the rest of your life. It just keeps your skin looking younger as the day goes by. When it comes to skin care, there is no question that prevention is easier than fixing a problem. Even if your skin is glowing and beautiful today, there is no guarantee that will be the case tomorrow. This is because your skin cells are shedding on a daily basis. The skin that is revealed in the future can be dull and full of imperfections unless you are utilizing a proper skin care routine.”

On whether prolonged use of cosmetics can have adverse effect later in life, the CEO of Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa says it is in the choice of skincare products and personnel handling the skin.

“Using the wrong products containing harmful chemicals in them will definitely cause you loads of issues not only in old age but even within a short period of time. But using good products containing the right, healthy skin beneficial ingredients will do you a lot of good both right now and in the future . Like I always say, good care is anti-aging so if you use healthy products from the right products from a certified skincare house you would most definitely enjoy a more radiant glowing skin,” she enthused.

Mimi Whyte Femi founded Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa in 2012 and has carved a niche for herself and brand as a powerhouse in the skincare and beauty industry in Nigeria While she is an internationally certified skin therapist and Aesthetician she employs best practices and technology to deliver top notch services.

Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa is an aesthetic spa that provides both skin care products and several treatment services for all skin types to help treat all skin problems.

She currently operates from Abuja and Lagos and plans to open more branches worldwide and keep providing her customers with the best in the world of skincare.

“Our experiences dealing with different skin types is great as we have got products for all skin types and all skin needs. So when you walk into any of our locations you would also meet a highly trained/experienced Skin Therapist to recommend appropriate products or treatment services based on your skin type and present condition,” she stated.