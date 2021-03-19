By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured that the ongoing Lagos Free Zone project will be deliver within the stipulate period ernmarked for it.

Reiterating the important of the project to the state and the country’s economy, Sanwo-Olu said

Investment in the Lagos Free Zone can quadruple the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He spoke yesterday during a two-day working tour of the Lagos Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki.

The governor promised that his administration would put in necessary measures to ensure the project is delivered on schedule.

The Free Zone sits on an expanse of 830 hectares, and covers the Lekki Port which sits on 90 hectares.

The governor expressed delight that work is about 50 per cent complete, noting that the contractor had promised to deliver the project by the first quarter of 2023.

He noted that the zone also held opportunities for youths, especially entrepreneurs.

